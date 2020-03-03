Women’s History Month – Morrison & Foerster on Contributions Made by Women

Powered by LawFuel – March is Women’s History Month, and MoFo has a number of events planned to honor the contributions made by women throughout history and in modern society.

Making this year’s celebration even more noteworthy is the commemoration of the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment, granting women the right to vote. The National Women’s History Alliance has designated “Valiant Women and the Vote” as this year’s theme, in honor of the women of the original suffrage movement and those who have continued the struggle for the right to vote for all in the modern era.

On March 4, 2020, MoFo’s New York office will welcome leading family and reproductive rights law expert and New York University Law School Professor Melissa B. Murray for an informative discussion on Equal Rights Amendment, the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment, parity in the legal industry, and legal regulation of intimate life which encompasses such topics as marriage and its alternatives. This event will be held live in the New York office, and broadcast to our other U.S. and European offices.

March 17-18, MoFo will host its 7th bi-annual summit for women in-house counsel, followed by the women partners meeting at The Ritz Carlton in Half Moon Bay, California. The title of this year’s summit is “Women Leaders in Law: Driving Innovation,” reflecting the environment we hope to create for women in the legal community. The women partners meeting will focus on cross-selling and building community.

In addition, the firm will be commemorating International Women’s Day — celebrated on March 9 — and its theme “Each for Equal” by highlighting the women of MoFo’s 2020 partner class. The MoFo+ blog and social media campaign will explore what this month means to them, which women have most influenced their careers, and what they see happening in the workforce in favor of women’s advancement.

Learn more about MoFo’s commitment to the advancement of women in the legal profession.

More News on LawFuel