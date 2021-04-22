World’s Largest Law Firm Growth Conference Taking Place June 24-25

Two-day virtual EVOLVE Summit from Crisp Video to feature robust lineup of disruptive leaders including Seth Godin, Michael Lemonis, Judy Smith and many others

ATLANTA, April 22, 2021 Powered by LawFuel — Crisp Video, the country’s top law firm growth company, is hosting its first annual EVOLVE Summit June 24-25 with programming to deliver law firm owners and their teams a strategic plan to ramp up their marketing, empower and align their team, catalyze personal and professional growth, and build the law firm of the future.

Delivering transformational growth strategies for the legal industry, Crisp has driven more than $250 million in revenue for clients in under seven years through its coaching and workshop programs that engineer accountability and success. Prior summits have exclusively been available to Crisp’s existing clients; EVOLVE Summit marks the company’s first event open to the entire legal industry, and promises attendees a minimum of $100,000 in value to generate growth for their firms.

“Crisp clients have achieved game-changing success as a result of the in-depth coaching and growth strategies we’ve perfected working with hundreds of law firms, large and small,” said Michael Mogill, founder of Crisp Video. “We’ll share these strategies at the EVOLVE Summit and deliver attendees a concrete action plan to level up their skills, revenue and people.”

Speakers

The ultimate virtual experience for entrepreneurial law firms, EVOLVE Summit will feature 17 high-powered keynote speakers who will discuss their expert strategies for leadership, business, marketing, mindset and more. Attendees who purchase the VIP ticket option will receive a private Q&A with the speakers. Highlights include:

Topics and Takeaways

Crisp has taken every measure to challenge attendees throughout the event and will provide premium interactive materials to accompany sessions for an immersive and effective experience. Highlighted topics and takeaways include:

Creating an antifragile organization to weather any storm and emerge even stronger

to weather any storm and emerge even stronger The blueprint game-changing attorneys use to bring in consistent lead flow in difficult times to attract the best, highest-value clients and cases delivering unmatched profitability

in difficult times to attract the best, highest-value clients and cases delivering Best hiring secrets for attracting, retaining, and engaging a team of high-performing individuals so law firm owners can focus on business development

so law firm owners can focus on business development What every leader should know when it comes to guiding teams through a crisis

should know when it comes to Turning the COVID crisis into an opportunity

Unique differentiators between stagnant firms and the fastest-growing law firms in America, and how owners can implement these differentiators in their own firms

and how owners can implement these differentiators in their own firms Delivering a world-class experience that turns clients into loyal advocates and referral sources

Top areas of expertise legal teams should be mastering now to lead the competition

Tickets

More than 5,000 law firm owners, their teams and legal-industry professionals are expected to attend EVOLVE Summit. Tickets are available at EVOLVESummit.com in three price tiers:

Individual General Access ($147/person*) : Summit access; receipt of event kit, official Summit workbook, free gift; and access to the exclusive Summit app.

: Summit access; receipt of event kit, official Summit workbook, free gift; and access to the exclusive Summit app. Individual VIP Access ($797/person*): Summit access; receipt of premium event kit, official Summit workbook and VIP gift; entry into the grand prize giveaway; access to the exclusive Summit app; and Backstage All-Access Pass for a private virtual Q&As with keynote speakers.

Summit access; receipt of premium event kit, official Summit workbook and VIP gift; entry into the grand prize giveaway; access to the exclusive Summit app; and Backstage All-Access Pass for a private virtual Q&As with keynote speakers. Team Evolution Package ($1,997/ five team members*): Summit access for up to five team members; each attendee will receive premium event kits, official Summit workbooks, VIP gifts; one entry into the grand prize giveaway; access to the exclusive Summit app; Backstage All-Access Pass; and a Team Performance Optimization Toolkit valued at $8,000.

EVOLVE Summit’s money-back guarantee promises a minimum of a $100,000 value to generate growth in attendees’ law firms.

* Ticket/package cost reflects EVOLVE Summit’s spring pricing, which is available through April 30.

ABOUT CRISP

Crisp is America’s no. 1 law firm growth company and has driven more than $250 million in revenue for clients by delivering high-value cases in competitive markets with world-class video production, relentless digital marketing, and transformational growth coaching. Crisp pioneered the legal industry’s top coaching and workshop programs engineering accountability and success. Clients can connect with growth-minded seven- and eight-figure law firm owners at hands-on virtual and on-site leadership workshops that transform the way they market, hire, systematize and focus. Dedicated Program Advisors deliver individualized coaching, strategic support, actionable resources and experienced guidance to help law firm owners hone in on and work toward their big-picture business goals. Using the same strategies it advises for clients, Crisp has skyrocketed from $500 to $50M+ in under 10 years and aims to help 1,000 law firm owners grow their revenues by over $1 million ($1B+ impact) by 2024. For more information, visit CrispVideo.com.