World’s Largest Law Firm Lands in New Zealand . . Dentons Arrive

The largest law firm in the world by head count – Dentons – has established itself in New Zealand this week with its association with Kensington Swan, now known as Dentons Kensington Swan.

Dentons has over 11,000 lawyers globally and covers the globe more than any other firm.

Kensington Swan is now the second New Zealand law firm with formalised links to a global legal giant, the first being DLA Piper Phillips Fox who aligned with DLA Piper in a deal in 2008.

Although the deal with Kensington Swan does not involve a purchase by Dentons the local firm retains its local partisanship and remains locally owned to all intents and purposes, as the firm said in a release issued today.

Dentons has been firmly following an acquisition trail for the past few years and has expanded strongly in the Asia Pacific region, including from previous combinations in Australia and Papua New Guinea.

With its offices in Auckland and Wellington, Dentons can now connect clients to a team of 113 lawyers in New Zealand the firm has expanded rapidly and offers a full array of client services.

