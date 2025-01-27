Broker Conveyancing Launches £500 Fee Product

Broker Conveyancing, the broker-focused conveyancing distributor, part of Conveyancing Alliance Limited (CAL), has announced the launch of a new referral fee initiative offering brokers the opportunity to earn up to £500 for Sale and Purchase Conveyancing instructions via its exclusive collaboration with ONP Solicitors, one of the UK’s leading conveyancing firms.
The introduction of the £500 referral fee builds on the strong partnership between Broker Conveyancing and ONP Solicitors, whose reputation for quality is underpinned by a 4.7-star Trustpilot rating from over 24,000 reviews. The initiative reflects a shared commitment to providing brokers with unmatched income opportunities and seamless service experience for their clients.
Mark Tosetti, Chief Executive Officer of Broker Conveyancing, commented:
“We saw a surge in activity in late 2024, and we anticipate this will continue as we start 2025, with more fixed-rate mortgages maturing.
“This momentum aligns perfectly with the launch of our new initiative, which underscores the company’s commitment to strengthening its broker proposition and supporting advisers in delivering high-value solutions to their clients.
“We are delighted to introduce this exclusive referral fee initiative in partnership with ONP Solicitors, a trusted collaborator. This opportunity not only enables brokers to enhance their income but also ensures their clients receive exceptional legal support, creating a winning proposition.”
Sharon Beedham, Relationship Director at ONP Solicitors, said:
“This new initiative highlights our shared commitment to combining technology, efficiency, and personalised service to deliver exceptional results. It builds on the strong foundation of our partnership and the success we saw with our previous £245 fixed-price remortgage product collaboration with Broker Conveyancing.”
Broker Conveyancing’s ongoing collaboration with ONP Solicitors continues to enhance its service offering, providing brokers with innovative tools and opportunities to grow their businesses. The introduction of the £500 referral fee marks another milestone in the company’s mission to empower brokers with access to the best conveyancing solutions and support in the industry.
Brokers can start earning today by accessing the new referral fee opportunity through the Broker Conveyancing portal: https://www.brokerconveyancing.com/