Buchalter Welcomes New Shareholder in Atlanta

Buchalter is pleased to announce that Brian Goldberg has joined the Firm as a Shareholder in the Atlanta office. A seasoned litigator, Goldberg brings extensive experience handling complex commercial and business disputes, real estate litigation, landlord/tenant disputes, creditor-rights litigation, lender-liability defense, professional liability, and premises liability litigation.
“Brian’s deep litigation experience and proven ability to successfully represent clients in high-stakes disputes make him a fantastic addition to our team,” said Adam Bass, President and Chief Executive Officer of Buchalter. “We are excited to welcome him as we expand in Atlanta and look forward to the contributions he will bring to the Firm.”
Goldberg represents a wide range of clients, including publicly traded companies, national banks, mortgage servicers, property management companies, small businesses, investors, and individuals in both state and federal court. He has served as first-chair in jury trials and has significant experience litigating complex bankruptcy disputes and adversary proceedings in Georgia and other jurisdictions.
“I am thrilled to join Buchalter and collaborate with the talented team in Atlanta and firm-wide,” said Goldberg. “The Firm’s commitment to client service and strategic approach to litigation aligns perfectly with my practice.”
Goldberg is a trusted advisor to businesses and individuals on a variety of real estate litigation matters, including quiet title actions, boundary disputes, partition lawsuits, and complex title resolutions. He also has extensive experience handling residential and commercial property foreclosures and eviction matters.
Seth Trimble, Managing Shareholder of the Atlanta office, added, “Brian’s expertise in commercial and real estate litigation strengthens our capabilities as we continue to grow in the Southeast. His reputation as a trusted advisor and skilled litigator will be a tremendous asset to our clients.”
