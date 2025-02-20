Buchalter Welcomes Shareholder in New Chicago Office

Buchalter Law News
February 20, 2025 – Buchalter is pleased to announce that Genevieve LeFevour has joined the firm as a Shareholder in its new Chicago office. She joins the Labor and Employment and Litigation practice groups, bringing extensive experience in employment law, labor relations, and complex litigation.
Buchalter opened its Chicago office earlier this year that now has twenty attorneys marking the firm’s continued expansion into key markets across the United States. Over the last few years, Buchalter has grown to fourteen offices across nine states, bolstering its national reach.
“We are delighted to welcome Gen to our Chicago office,” said Adam Bass, President and Chief Executive Officer of Buchalter. “Her deep expertise in labor and employment matters, combined with her proven litigation skills, is exactly the kind of talent we value as we grow our presence in Chicago and the Midwest.”
LeFevour is a highly experienced litigator having handled numerous arbitration hearings and jury trials resulting in defense verdicts. She also regularly provides broad HR counsel to employers assisting clients with compliance at the local, state, and federal levels. Her practice further includes advising clients on compensation practices, separation agreements, evolving employment laws, and regulatory compliance. Additionally, she has significant experience in traditional labor matters, including union negotiations, labor arbitrations, and proceedings before the National Labor Relations Board.
“I am thrilled to join Buchalter and contribute to both the firm’s Chicago office and impressive Labor & Employment practice,” said LeFevour. “Buchalter’s commitment to exceptional client service and its expanding national presence make this an exciting opportunity. I look forward to collaborating with my new colleagues and leveraging the firm’s robust platform to serve our clients.”
Genevieve’s client base includes private security companies, loss prevention companies, sports venue and event management companies, law firms, agricultural companies, manufacturing clients, temporary employment agencies, and auto dealerships. She often advises clients on Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA) compliance, record retention and mandatory reporting, policy and procedure, as well as numerous other issues, including LEAVE laws and non-compete laws across the country.
Thomas Jefson, Managing Shareholder of Buchalter’s Chicago office, added, “Gen is a great fit for our office, and her labor and employment expertise is a welcome addition in Chicago. We are thrilled to have her on board.”
Buchalter is a full-service business law firm representing local, regional, national, and international clients in a multitude of practice areas and their subspecialties, among them: Bank and Finance, Corporate, Health Care, Litigation, Insolvency and Financial Law, Intellectual Property, Labor and Employment, Real Estate, and Tax and Estate Planning. Buchalter has approximately 550 attorneys with offices in California, Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, Illinois, Oregon, Tennessee, Utah, and Washington. For more information about the firm, visit: buchalter.com.