Buddle Findlay announces relocation of Christchurch office

Buddle Findlay is delighted to announce the relocation of its Christchurch office to The Regent, located at 33 Cathedral Square, Christchurch. The premises were blessed by mana whenua at a ceremony earlier this morning.
The Regent is named in honour of the Regent Theatre which operated on the same site as a cinema for 70 years. Following the 2011 earthquakes, the cinema was closed and the building demolished. The site was then developed and the modern four-storey building constructed, which includes office, retail and hospitality spaces. The Regent is located at the western end of Cathedral Square and has a striking façade of glazed and metal panels.
Christchurch-based Buddle Findlay board member, Jan Etwell says “we’re excited to be back in the heart of our vibrant city, and right next door to where our offices were located prior to the Christchurch earthquakes. Cathedral Square holds a special place in our heart, and for many of our team, there is a sense of ‘coming home’. We are also now closer to many of our clients, providing greater connectivity.”
“Collaboration has been at the heart of the design process for our new office environment”, says Buddle Findlay director of operations, Melanie Christie, who worked closely with the partners, staff and suppliers to deliver this project. “We held a series of workshops with our Christchurch people to understand their needs, which provided valuable feedback and informed our vision and objectives. Key components of this vision were connection and collaboration; a place to focus; intuitive technology and training; and sustainability and environment. It was also important to us that the office is a vibrant hub for our people and our clients.”
Architecture and design firm Jasmax led the design for the new office. The approach blends form and function, drawing inspiration from W.A. (Bill) Sutton’s Te Tihi o Kahakura and Sky series, capturing the essence of the 7 Port Hills landscapes. The design incorporates solid curved built elements alongside void spaces framing the outlook to Christchurch Cathedral. The furnishing combines natural elements and warm tones.
The layout offers adaptable spaces that cater to different work styles, promoting interaction and teamwork. Generous client meeting rooms and a staff lounge have views to Cathedral Square, with smaller spaces to provide for quiet concentrated work. Underpinning the design is a centralised communal space for people to come together for social interaction, relaxation and collaboration.