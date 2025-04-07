Buddle Findlay announces two new senior associate appointments

>> Law jobs on the LawFuel Network Here
Buddle Findlay is delighted to announce the appointment of two senior associates. Gemma Smith, who joins our Auckland IP team, and Gemma Plank, who joins our Wellington environment and resource management team.
Gemma Smith specialises in all areas of intellectual property law and the provision of commercial advice in an IP context. She provides a full range of intellectual property services for contentious and non-contentious matters including copyright, brand/trade mark protection, patents, designs, domain names and confidential information.
Having specialised in intellectual property law for nearly a decade, Gemma has appeared for clients before the New Zealand High Court, Intellectual Property Office of New Zealand and Australian Intellectual Property Office. Gemma has acted for a wide array of clients including those in the telecommunication, energy and FMCG sectors.
She joins Buddle Findlay from another leading New Zealand law firm, having previously worked at a specialist intellectual property firm.
Gemma Plank specialises in environmental and resource management law, with expertise in public law. Gemma has acted for and advised many public and private sector clients on plan change processes, resource consents, enforcement, and obligations under the Resource Management Act, national direction and te Tiriti o Waitangi.
She has appeared for clients before the Environment Court and Waitangi Tribunal, and has led multiple regulatory reform projects.
Gemma joins Buddle Findlay from another leading New Zealand law firm, having previously worked for Ministry for the Environment, and Crown Law Office.
Buddle Findlay congratulates them on their appointments.