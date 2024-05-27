Buddle Findlay Appoint Two Special Counsel

We welcomed Helen Pryde earlier this year to our Auckland litigation and employment team as a special counsel.
Helen regularly advises both private and public sector clients in respect of all aspects of employment law, including performance management, disciplinary processes (with a particular expertise where issues may overlap with criminal law), restructuring and redundancy, restraints of trade, medical incapacity, and legislative compliance.
Helen is recognised for her expertise in health and safety law and has significant experience in respect of WorkSafe investigations and prosecutions. She also frequently presents on employment and health and safety issues.
Helen is well-regarded by her clients for providing pragmatic, strategic and best practice advice. She regularly represents clients at mediation and in court and is also an accredited mediator and experienced workplace investigator.
We welcome back Ryan Ellis to our Auckland corporate and commercial team as a special counsel on 20 May 2024.
Ryan has broad corporate and commercial experience, having previously held both in-house and private practice roles, providing him with a unique skill set and client focused perspective to his work.
Ryan specialises in corporate and commercial law advising clients on a range of matters, including commercial contracts, procurement, joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions, and corporate governance.
In addition to Ryan’s private practice career, he has extensive in-house experience in the FMCG, manufacturing and building supplies industries.