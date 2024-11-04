Caesars Entertainment Sells World Series of Poker IP — What This Means for Online Poker Expansion

Image: Pexels.com
While online poker is certainly not a new Internet phenomenon, the road to nationwide legalization hasn’t been without its challenges. Fortunately, partnerships between entities and gaming organizations paint an optimistic picture of online poker expansion — in the US and for the rest of the world.
American hotel and casino entertainment company Caesars Entertainment recently announced that NSUS, the company behind the popular GGPoker brand, will acquire full ownership of the World Series of Poker (WSOP) brand. The $500 million deal will start with a payment of $250 million, with the remaining half due five years after closing. As part of the agreement, Caesars is set to retain the right to use the WSOP brand for online poker in Nevada, New Jersey, Michigan, and Pennsylvania for the foreseeable future. Caesars also maintains the right to host WSOP events at its Las Vegas casinos for the next 20 years. Beyond these agreed terms, Caesars will be restricted from operating online poker for a specified period and subject to certain exceptions.
This isn’t the first time GGPoker will have a say in WSOP matters. The online poker room operator has hosted WSOP events since 2020 and entered into a partnership with Caesars to launch WSOP.ca in Ontario, Canada, in 2022. The deal will see GGPoker’s use of cutting-edge technology and industry expertise to “create an exciting future for WSOP” while promoting “an increasingly improved, safe, and seamless poker experience.” The announcement also adds that NSUS aims to expand WSOP worldwide to boost the growth of poker.
The rising popularity of online poker
As mentioned, poker enthusiasts are certainly no strangers to the popularity of online poker. In fact, the first-ever online poker rooms where players could bet real money have existed since 1998. Today, according to Prophecy Market Insights, the US online poker gambling market size and share are projected to grow from $54.03 billion in 2024, while market researchers expect further growth, reaching $183.3 billion by 2023. Apart from anonymity, speed, convenience, and the number of tables, online poker continues to be a popular alternative to traditional and physical casinos, as players can play from anywhere with an Internet connection. At the same time, many platforms allow players to play at many different tables.
One massive development in online poker in recent years is the ability to play using cryptocurrency. Avid players can access a variety of online poker formats and modes on the trailblazing platform Thunderpick, which is now a reputable cryptocurrency betting platform. Unlike many other online poker tournaments, Thunderpick also boasts little to no buy-in requirement, making the game even more accessible for those looking to learn. Some of the popular poker variants players can find at Thunderpick include the classic Texas Hold’em, video poker, and Caribbean Stud Poker for players who want to play directly against the house. Newcomers can also enjoy the low-pressure gaming experience of live online poker rooms, where players are free to come and go as they please.
Meanwhile, developments in digital technologies continue to support the growth of the online poker market. Virtual reality in gaming, which allows players to coexist in a virtual simulation and interact in a more virtually tangible way, has been noted as a key technology in providing a more realistic gambling experience for online poker players. Online poker operators and providers also rely on other means of attracting new and returning players, including celebrity endorsements and corporate sponsorships, to promote continuous industry expansion.
Legality of online poker in the US
When it comes to the US specifically, the growth and expansion of online poker rely on state-specific regulations. In a previous post on the varying legal landscape of online gambling in the US, we highlighted New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, and Nevada as pioneers in the legalization of various online gambling forms, including poker and casinos, as well as traditional sports betting. This set a precedent for other states like Michigan, West Virginia, and Indiana, all of which recognized the economic advantages and consumer interest tied to online gaming.
Still, the legality landscape for online poker remains patchy for the US. This may be due in part to the slow legalization of live, traditional poker. Although legal in the United States, some states such as Hawaii, Utah, and Wyoming have long resisted poker and other forms of gaming. This is associated with various factors including religion and politics, which significantly influence state laws. Considering the hindrances to legalizing traditional poker, the expansion of online poker in the US will certainly be an uphill struggle. As poker entities continue to promote economic benefits, gambling safety, and consumer protection, the future of online gambling will continue to face ongoing regulatory debate.
GGPoker’s plans for worldwide expansion
While the future of online poker in the US remains uncertain, the same may not necessarily apply globally. GGPoker’s recent purchase of the WSOP brand, arguably the largest online poker entity in the world, brings up much-needed debate on whether or not online poker has the potential to grow as a global source of entertainment. Established in 2014, GGPoker initially focused on the Asian online poker market before expanding to Europe in 2017. Today, renowned poker professional Daniel Negreanu is one of several GG Ambassadors helping promote online poker everywhere, including through the GGPoker mobile app.
Recently, GGPoker appears to show interest in a return to Asia as it quietly entered two regulated jurisdictions — one under its own GGPoker branding and the other through a third-party skin. GGPoker officially secured a license in the Philippines, becoming the first operator to offer a regulated real money online poker room in the country. The license was issued by the state-owned Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR).
The online poker operator also made its debut in another Baltic market through Olybet, one of its more prominent partner skins, helping establish its presence with players in Lithuania, Estonia, Latvia, and Finland.
GGPoker also recently announced a new partnership with PokerArabia, the Middle East’s only government-licensed online poker platform. Starting in September 2024, PokerArabia began migrating its player base to GGPoker’s platform, granting Lebanese online poker enthusiasts access to GGPoker’s varied tournament offerings, including the opportunity to compete for 33 bracelets in the upcoming WSOP Online 2024.
