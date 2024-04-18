Chambers and Partners Names Moore & Van Allen to National DEI Award Shortlist

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (April 15, 2024) – Moore & Van Allen PLLC (MVA) is pleased to announce that the firmhas been named as a finalist for the 2024 Chambers USA Awardsin theDEI: Outstanding Firm category. Winners will be announced at a virtual ceremony taking place on June 13.
The awards recognize a law firm’s preeminence in key jurisdictions and reflect achievements such as outstanding work, impressive strategic growth, and excellence in client service. The shortlist and ultimate winners are the result of countless interviews and extensive research conducted by more than 200 Chambers and Partners research analysts.
MVA is widely known for its commitment to diversity and inclusion, which is embraced and promoted across the firm through recruiting, development, and promotion programs for lawyers and business professionals with underrepresented backgrounds, experiences, and perspectives. Every year, MVA strives to advance these initiatives, examples of which are detailed in the firm’s most recent Diversity Report. In the last year alone, the firm’s work in this space has been recognized by North Carolina Lawyers Weekly, the Human Rights Campaign, the Wells Fargo Legal Department, Lawyers of Color, and others. MVA’s Diversity Committee, established in 2002, works in collaboration with the Management, Attorney Development, and Recruitment committees to ensure adequate support for attorneys at every stage of their career.
One of MVA’s long-time Fortune 100 clients shared that she is “always impressed by the quality of the engagement teams” the firm assembles. “Notably, those engagement teams have been among the most diverse I have worked with, and the diversity is at all levels—partners, counsel, associates, and others. This is reflective of the firm’s overall culture and commitment to diversity and inclusion,” she said.
Another long-time Fortune 200 client, remarked that she considers MVA to be “a trusted impact partner” and she has seen firsthand “the firm’s commitment to the core value of inclusion, through the firm’s leadership at the Management Committee and Team Leader levels.”
Chambers and Partners is a leading independent professional legal research company operating across 200 jurisdictions. The organization, founded in 1990, delivers detailed rankings and insight into the world’s leading lawyers and law firms.
About Moore & Van Allen
Moore & Van Allen PLLC (www.mvalaw.com), founded in 1945, has over 400 attorneys and professionals serving clients in over 90 areas of focus. The attorneys at Moore & Van Allen provide sophisticated legal services within nationally recognized Corporate, Financial Services, Litigation, White Collar Criminal Defense, Antitrust, Intellectual Property, Bankruptcy, and Commercial Real Estate law practices for international banks and financial services companies, domestic and global manufacturers, retailers, individuals, and healthcare and technology organizations. The firm has been ranked consecutively over the past 24 years on the prestigious “Am Law 200” list, and U.S. News & World Report and Best Lawyers have recognized Moore & Van Allen in their 2024 “Best Law Firms” rankings, both regionally and nationally.