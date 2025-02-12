Clark Hill Adds Evan Gelacek to Corporate Group

Gelacek brings a wide variety of experience to Clark Hill. He worked most recently for a national law firm for three years after spending much of his career in the private sector. Previously, he spent seven years as in-house counsel at a New York City hedge fund and has operated in private equity and family offices.
February 12, 2025 — Clark Hill announced today that Evan Gelacek has joined its Corporate practice as a Member in the firm’s Pittsburgh office.
“As I got back into practicing law over the last three years, I realized my clients needed more services and broader support than I could offer. Clark Hill’s depth of talent across practice areas nationwide will provide that extra support,” Gelacek said.
Gelacek represents private investment vehicles including hedge funds and private equity funds, private family offices, startups and other corporations through all aspects of mergers, acquisitions, formation and capital raises, financing and divestitures. Additionally, he counsels clients through various matters from organization to ongoing management, including the negotiation, diligence and structuring of investments and compliance.
“I’ve known Evan for nearly 20 years and am thrilled to be adding him to our Corporate team,” said Jarrod Duffy, a Business Unit Leader for Clark Hill’s Corporate group. “His depth of experience will be a tremendous asset to our team and clients.”
Gelacek earned his law degree from the University of Pittsburgh School of Law.