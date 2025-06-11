June 10, 2025 — Clark Hill announced today that Brigadier General Ronald D. Sullivan has joined the firm’s Government Contracts and Regulation team as senior counsel in its Austin office.
Sullivan brings more than 20 years of federal government contracts law experience to Clark Hill, having most recently served for six years as Chief Counsel for Acquisition, Personnel and Ethics Law in the U.S. Army Futures Command legal office.
“We’re very excited to be adding Ron to our team,” said Rod Williamson, business unit director of Clark Hill’s Government Contracts and Regulation team. “His broad experience in the military and defense industries with a focus on federal procurement law will be a unique and tremendous addition to our group.”
Throughout his career in government contracts law, Sullivan has advised on Federal Acquisition Regulation (FAR) -based and non-FAR based procurements including Other Transaction Authorities (OTA), Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Grants, Cooperative Research and Development Agreements (CRADA), Cooperative Agreements, and pitch competitions involving awards to start-up and non-traditional businesses involving innovative technologies.
Sullivan has deep experience litigating bid protests at the U.S. Government Accountability Office and the U.S. Court of Federal Claims, and he has litigated and mediated contract disputes before various Boards of Contract Appeals.
“I’m thrilled to be joining Clark Hill’s government contracts and regulation team,” Sullivan said. “This presents a shift away from my federal civilian career, and I’m excited for this opportunity. I look forward to bringing a new perspective to the group.”
Sullivan recently retired from the federal government at Army Futures Command, which is a civilian role, and he remains in the U.S. Army Reserve where he is a Brigadier General with more than 28 years of commissioned service. He served on active duty in the U.S. Army Judge Advocate General’s Corps for almost 10 years, has served as a trial attorney for the U.S. Department of Justice criminal division’s narcotic and dangerous drug section and served as a Sr. Procurement Law Attorney for the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs in the Office of General Counsel. He earned his law degree from the University of Kansas School of Law and his B.B.A from Howard University.