Clifford Chance Appoints New People Officer

Global law firm Clifford Chance has today announced the appointment of Wendela von Munching as Chief People Officer.
Wendela will be based in New York and brings global people leadership experience across multiple sectors including legal, financial services and professional services, most recently as Chief People Officer at Freshfields.
Gavin Goodwin, Global Chief Operating Officer at Clifford Chance, said, “We are looking forward to welcoming Wendela to the firm. She brings a wealth of expertise and experience that will continue to enhance our firm’s people function and support our continued growth.”
Wendela von Munching added: “I am delighted to join Clifford Chance and look forward to working with my new colleagues and the opportunity to contribute to the firm’s amazing commitment to its people and culture.“