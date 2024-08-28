Cooley Recruits ‘Next Generation’ Top Media Lawyer From Bird & Bird

Media Law Recruitment Continues
The growth of media business with social media’s continued growth has seen greater movement among firms for media experts. In London, Cooley has recruited Bryony Hurst, who has an extensive list of top content and media companies she advises.
She was referred to in the firm’s media statement as a ‘next generation’ lawyer whose expertise in the commercialization of data and related issues.
The firm’s media statement is below –
London – August 28, 2024 – Bryony Hurst has joined Cooley as a partner in the firm’s London commercial litigation practice. Hurst arrives from Bird & Bird, where she was a partner in the dispute resolution group and head of the social media group.
She represents a wide range of clients, including some of the world’s largest online platforms and digital businesses, in complex, high-stakes litigation involving data, content, and media and technology supply. She also advises clients on regulatory investigations and enforcement challenges in these areas and has deep experience in crisis and reputation management.
“Bryony is one of London’s most talented and connected commercial disputes lawyers in the telecommunications, media and technology services, and broader digital industries,” said James Maton, head of Cooley’s London business litigation practice and co-partner in charge in London.
“Her experience with the most pressing issues in the modern economy makes her a perfect match for Cooley and our roster of innovative clients. We are excited about the contribution she will make to our growing litigation team in London.”
“Bryony is a preeminent, next-generation commercial litigator and enforcement practitioner,” said Mike Attanasio, chair of Cooley’s global litigation department. “She has a deep understanding of the current statutory and litigation landscape covering the use and commercialization of data. Bryony’s advocacy for innovative, high-growth companies is a perfect complement to our global team and will be an important resource for our clients in Europe and the US. We are very pleased that Bryony has joined the firm as we continue to expand our disputes practice in London.”
Hurst brings over 15 years of experience advising on complex TMT litigation, specialising in disputes arising out of data privacy, content liability and commercial contracts. Her civil litigation practice spans consumer class actions to defamation matters, and her contentious regulatory practice encompasses investigations and enforcement challenges against data protection authorities and Ofcom, the UK’s Online Safety Act regulator.
“I have admired Cooley for many years,” said Hurst. “It is an elite adviser to the world’s leading tech companies, innovators and investors, and the firm’s highly collaborative cross-border culture is special. I am thrilled to join the team in London and look forward to further developing the commercial practice and serving clients on their critical litigation needs.”
Hurst’s arrival at Cooley marks the firm’s third significant litigation hire in London in the last year. In addition to Hurst, antitrust litigation partner Mark Simpson joined the firm’s London office in April 2024, and partner Charlie Lightfoot joined as global chair of the firm’s international arbitration practice group in October 2023.
Cooley’s top disputes practice advises the most disruptive companies in the modern economy. The firm’s litigators are known globally for solving complex issues that lie at the intersection of law and innovation. The firm represents a wide range of companies across all industries, with a particular focus on technology, life sciences and other companies likely to face novel litigation, enforcement and regulatory threats.
Cooley’s global commercial litigation practice is led by sophisticated advocates with experience in a wide variety of venues – including a broad spectrum of administrative tribunals and international arbitral forums, local and national courts in the UK and Europe, and federal and state courts across the US. The London litigation team advises on the full range of domestic and international commercial disputes and is experienced in all forms of dispute resolution, including litigation, international arbitration and various methods of alternative dispute resolution.