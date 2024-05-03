Cravath Move Into New NY Offices as Anchor Tenant

Cravath law firm has moved into swanky new offices at Two Manhattan West, the 58 level development, developed by Brookfield Properties. Clifford Chance have also secured a major tenancy in the development.
The Cravath media release is below –
On April 29, 2024, Cravath announced it has completed the relocation of its New York office to Two Manhattan West, as the anchor tenant for the newly‑constructed office tower from Brookfield Properties on the corner of Ninth Avenue and West 31st Street in New York City.
In collaboration with Brookfield and global architecture and design firm Gensler, Cravath created a bespoke space at Two Manhattan West to align with how the Firm will serve its clients today and in the future. The office infrastructure, design and experience were built to support the exceptional commitment to client service, collaboration and cultivation of talent for which Cravath is known.
“We are excited to mark this new chapter of Cravath’s third century in New York with our move to Two Manhattan West,” said Faiza J. Saeed, Cravath’s Presiding Partner. “We look forward to serving our clients from this extraordinary space and thriving new district of Manhattan.”
Brookfield’s Manhattan West district is an eight‑acre, six‑building mixed‑use development on Manhattan’s far west side. Two Manhattan West provides convenient access to 200,000 square feet of dynamic retail amenities, local and commuter transit lines, and exclusive destinations for arts, culture and dining.