Cravath Tops 2025 Vault Law 100 Ranking of Most Prestigious Law Firms 

JUNE 18, 2024
In June 2024, Vault announced that Cravath was ranked No. 1 on its Vault Law 100, a ranking of the most prestigious law firms across the United States, for the ninth consecutive year. Vault also ranked Cravath as the best law firm in New York as part of its “Best Law Firms by Region” ranking. The results of the annual list are based on market feedback from more than 20,000 law firm associates collected over the course of the last year. In publicizing its results, Vault highlighted comments from survey respondents, who described the Firm’s “unparalleled” mentoring program and “high level of interaction and guidance from partners,” noted that their work is “different every day” and praised the Firm’s “enormous and very encouraging” focus on diversity and inclusion efforts. Vault noted the Firm’s influence on the industry, citing its consistent leadership in setting industry practices and standards, including in the area of hiring.
