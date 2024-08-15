Crowell & Moring Litigation Makes Benchmark Litigation Top Women in Litigation List

Washington – August 14, 2024: Benchmark Litigation has named Crowell & Moring’s Laura Foggan to its “Top 250 Women in Litigation” list for the 10th consecutive year. The list recognizes the “most distinguished women in the world of litigation.”
The recognition notes that the winners have “earned their place by participating in some of the most impactful litigation matters in recent history, as well as by earning the hard-won respect of their peers and clients as top players in their respective fields.”
Foggan is a partner in Crowell’s Washington, D.C. office, where she litigates complex, high-value claims in trial and appellate courts, and counsels clients on pivotal emerging issues. She is nationally known for handling high-profile appellate work and strategic counseling on litigation trends and emerging issues. Addressing challenges such as how existing legal schemes adapt to address new technologies, she advises clients on issues relating to the rapid development of technology, including risks and opportunities related to artificial intelligence, autonomous vehicles, and the commercial use of drones, as well as privacy and cyber liability, blockchain, and the Internet of Things.
Benchmark’s research process involves a thorough review of recent case work, as well as client feedback surveys and one-on-one interviews.
To see the full list of Benchmark’s “Top 250 Women in Litigation,” visit here.
