Daily Journal Names 3 Gibson Dunn Litigators to Leading Litigation List

The Daily Journal named Los Angeles partners Theodore J. Boutrous Jr. and Theane Evangelis and New York partner Orin Snyder to its annual list of Leading Commercial Litigators. The list honors “the best attorneys working within the broad scope of commercial and bet-the-company litigation across the country.” Their profiles were published on January 24, 2024.
Theodore J. Boutrous Jr. has represented clients in federal and state appellate courts throughout the nation in a wide spectrum of cases. He has argued hundreds of appeals, including before the Supreme Court of the United States, 12 different federal circuit courts of appeals, and 11 different state supreme courts (including 14 arguments in the California Supreme Court), and he has led a multitude of other complex civil, constitutional and criminal matters.
Theane Evangelis is Co-Chair of the firm’s global Litigation Practice Group. She has served as lead counsel in a wide range of bet-the-company appellate, constitutional, class action, labor and employment, media and entertainment, and crisis management matters in trial and appellate courts across the country.
Orin Snyder is Co-Chair of the firm’s Trials Practice Group. Fortune 100 companies, financial institutions, technology companies, pharmaceutical companies, media companies, and other enterprises hire Orin for their most important enterprise-shaping matters.