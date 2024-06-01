Davis Polk honored for pro bono work in support of the Prison Journalism Project

Davis Polk was honored at the Vance Center’s 2024 Michael Cooper Celebration of International Pro Bono Excellence on May 7, 2024, in recognition of the firm’s pro bono work on behalf of the Prison Journalism Project (PJP).
PJP trains incarcerated individuals to be journalists and publishes their stories, empowering this marginalized community to be a voice in criminal justice reform. After experiencing rapid growth since its establishment in 2020, PJP sought Davis Polk’s help in creating a new nonprofit corporation, quickly securing 501(c)(3) tax-exempt status and implementing a corporate governance structure, allowing the organization to raise additional funds to sustain their expanding reach. We have since advised on employment matters and researched a number of subjects related to the prison system, including an analysis of incarcerated authors earning income from sources outside of prison. Davis Polk’s latest work on behalf of PJP has been advising on donor privacy issues and drafting a donor privacy policy.
Davis Polk was first connected to PJP through the Vance Center’s Lawyers for Reporters initiative, which is part of its Public Interest Reporting Program.