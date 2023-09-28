Davis Polk Partner Named ‘Top 40 Under 40’ Lawyers in California

Davis Polk partner Emily Roberts has been named among Daily Journal’s 2023 “Top 40 Under 40 Lawyers in California.”
In her profile, Daily Journal recognizes Emily’s work providing corporate advice to Silicon Valley Bridge Bank on a range of issues relating to its status as a bridge bank and ending with the acquisition of substantially all of its deposits and certain assets by First Citizens Bank from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC).
The publication also highlighted Emily’s role advising Lucid on its $3 billion public offering of stock and concurrent private placement and strategic supply agreement with Aston Martin.
The 2023 “Top 40 Under 40” honorees were featured in the September 27, 2023, issue of the Daily Journal.