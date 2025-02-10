Dentons Appoint US Managing Partner

Dentons US announces the appointment of John Holahan to the key leadership role of Managing Partner. Holahan joins Chief Executive Officer of Dentons US Sonia Martin and Dentons US Chair Keith Moskowitz in executing on a strategic plan that is laser focused on the United States.
As Dentons US Managing Partner, Holahan, along with Martin, will continue to have responsibility for day-to-day management of the Firm, with special focus on finance, practice management and recruiting.
“John’s dedication to the Firm, our colleagues and clients is evident in all he does, and I am proud to welcome him to this important leadership role,” said Martin. “John has played a key role in the financial success of Dentons US, and I look forward to working alongside him as we position the Firm for continued success.”
Since joining Dentons as a Capital Markets lawyer in 2005, Holahan has served in numerous leadership roles, including co-lead for the Capital Markets regulatory team and Vice Chair of Dentons’ US Board, a role he assumed in January 2022.
“I am honored to step into a role that focuses on the talented individuals who make up Dentons US,” said Holahan. “Culture and teamwork are essential to delivering the highest level of service to our clients. I look forward to building on the excellent results of the past few years and positioning the Firm for continued growth domestically.”
Holahan will continue his own robust legal practice, which focuses on financial services regulation and the regulation of the banking and consumer credit markets throughout the United States. Holahan’s practice has been ranked nationally by Chambers USA for the past decade.
Holahan represents Wall Street investors, domestic and foreign banking institutions, mortgage lenders and servicers, hedge funds, private equity funds, consumer reporting agencies, consumer finance companies, fintech companies, and other financial services and Wall Street institutions in regulatory matters across the United States and before all federal and state regulators, including the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.
As a graduate of the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School of Business with a degree in finance, Holahan brings a sophisticated management and finance background to the practice of law and management of the Firm. Holahan earned his JD, magna cum laude, from Georgetown University.