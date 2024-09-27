Dentons Australia Face PR Crisis Over CEO’s Anti-Vax, Anti-Semitic Storm

Dentons Australia has distanced itself from its Australian CEO Doug Stipanicev due to a controversy involving anti-vaccine and allegedly anti-Semitic content.

Dentons is the largest law firm in the world by lawyer numbers, although sixth in terms of revenue.

The controversy has had a rippling effect across the legal and business community as the firm tries to stem the storm.

Doug Stipanicev serves as Dentons’ Australian chair and Australasia Region CEO and has been accused of sending an email containing anti-vaccine material to a former partner which reportedly included a conspiracy-laden anti-vaccine pamphlet, containing allegedly anti-Semitic content.

Dentons’ Response

In response to the allegations, Doug Stipanicev has voluntarily stepped aside from his management roles at Dentons “in accordance with good governance” while the matter is being investigated.

Dentons’ chair has stated that he “abhors” the offensive statements contained in the anti-vaccine report that was shared with the partner

    Implications

    The incident has created what is being described as an “anti-vax storm” for Dentons[2]. As a global law firm with a significant presence in Australia, this controversy could potentially impact Dentons’ reputation and operations in the region.

    By distancing itself from Stipanicev’s alleged actions and initiating an investigation, Dentons appears to be taking steps to address the situation and mitigate any potential damage to its brand and client relationships.

