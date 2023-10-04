Dentons Hire Tax Partner To Boost Australian Tax Practice

Dentons hire former tax team leader from Holding Redlich’s Tax team for Melbourne practice – Press Statement below
Dentons has welcomed Tax Partner, Sue Williamson and her team to bolster the Firm’s tax practice with over 30 years’ experience in tax risk management, disputes and litigation.
Sue’s practice focuses on tax audits, alternative dispute resolution, tax litigation and ATO anti-avoidance powers. Sue’s experience spans all industries, with significant expertise in energy and resources, build-to-rent and property.
Sue is highly sought after for her ability to work with clients to minimise their tax risk and resolve disputes as quickly and effectively as possible. Sue brings with her Managing Associate, Jack Aquilina and Associate Nikhil Sachdev.
Dentons Australia Chair and Australasia Region CEO, Doug Stipanicev, said Sue’s appointment was of strategic significance, and an important addition to Dentons’ globally recognised tax law and disputes practice.
“Lateral partner growth is a key component of Dentons’ growth strategy. Sue is a highly respected lawyer with a wealth of experience. She and her team will be instrumental in the formation of a dedicated tax disputes practice. I’m delighted to welcome them to Dentons.”
Commenting on her appointment, Ms. Williamson said, “I’m looking forward to working with the Dentons’ market leading colleagues in Australia and internationally, to reach new markets and provide new opportunities for our clients as they navigate the tax landscape.”