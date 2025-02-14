Dentons in New Zealand achieves coveted double Gold ranking in WTR 1000 for IP Enforcement and Litigation

>> Best NZ Law Jobs Here
Dentons New Zealand is proud to announce its Intellectual Property (IP) practice has received Gold recognition in the WTR 1000 rankings for Enforcement and Litigation as well as Prosecution and Strategy. The rankings reinforce Dentons’ dedication to top-tier client service and expertise in New Zealand IP law.
In addition, Dentons would like to congratulate New Zealand IP Partner and New Zealand Practice Leader, Jenni Rutter, who received a Gold ranking as an individual for both Enforcement and Litigation, and Prosecution and Strategy.
Clients commented that, “You just can’t get better than Jenni and the team in my opinion,” and “Jenni has displayed an exceptional level of IP expertise and commitment. She’s incredibly responsive, and her explanations are simple and clean with clear options for identifying and mitigating potential risks. Her superpower is her blend of humility, expertise and dedication truly setting her apart, making her the secret weapon you want in your corner.”
The WTR 1000 rankings, published annually by World Trademark Review, are widely regarded as the gold standard for identifying the world’s top firms and practitioners in the field of trade mark law. Achieving a Gold ranking signifies exceptional performance and proficiency in IP, solidifying Denton’s position as a leader in the profession.
“My team and I are delighted to receive a ‘Gold’ ranking in the WTR 1000 for our work on all aspects of trade mark development and enforcement,” said Jenni Rutter. “We really appreciate the trust our clients place in us, and we love working with them to solve tricky problems and add value to their businesses.”
Dentons in New Zealand, Chief Executive, Charles Spillane commented that “This is a significant achievement by our IP team. Jenni and her team work extremely hard to deliver exceptional service. It is a real testament to the team to be ranked Gold in both categories, and also to be improving year on year.”