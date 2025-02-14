Personal Injury Law Firm Uses ‘Unreasonable Hospitality’ To Transform Client Expectations

BURBANK, Calif., Feb. 13, 2025 /LawFuel – — Inspired by the book Unreasonable Hospitality, the Law Offices of Adrianos Facchetti is thrilled to announce a new initiative aimed at bringing warmth and genuine connection back to client service. This initiative, aptly named “Unreasonable Hospitality,” is all about creating extraordinary, heartfelt experiences for clients.
Adrianos and his team have always believed in going the extra mile for their clients, and this initiative is a natural extension of that philosophy.
Take the “Colosseum Gift,” for instance. During a particularly tough mediation, a client mentioned his lifelong dream of visiting Italy. After securing a successful settlement, the team surprised him with a beautifully framed picture of the Colosseum and a note saying, “We hope this settlement helps you make your dream come true. When you get there, please send us a picture!” It’s these thoughtful touches that truly set them apart.
Then there’s the “Nicole Kidman” story. After a client, who’d been through a serious T-bone accident, kept his spirits up by filming a parody of the AMC preview featuring Nicole Kidman, Adrianos’ team gifted him a custom coffee mug. When filled with a warm drink, it revealed an image of Kidman, bringing a smile and a bit of laughter to our client during a tough time.
Looking forward, Adrianos and his team are excited to keep this spirit alive—and to do even greater gestures for their clients. They’re imagining scenarios like hand-delivering settlement checks—even if the client lives miles away—or arranging for clients to enjoy a meal from their favorite restaurant to celebrate a win.
“There is almost nothing we won’t do to make our clients feel like they matter,” says Adrianos. “The legal industry is notorious for bad customer service. Many lawyers don’t understand that it’s about more than just legal outcomes; it’s about building lasting connections and treating people in a special way. We want to help change the way people feel about personal injury lawyers.”
The Law Offices of Adrianos Facchetti is a personal injury law firm in Burbank, California. For more information, visit https://facchettilaw.com or contact Adrianos at 626-793-8607.