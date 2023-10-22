Disputes Boutique Law Firm Recruits Allen & Overy Partner

Disputes litigation law firm Enyo Law has recruited former Allen & Overy litigation partner Andy McGregor to join the firm.
Enyo acts for corporations and other major businesses, as well as state organisations and high net work individuals. The boutique law firm handles work for clients facing conflict situations or requiring specialized advice.
Enyo is one of the only law firms to have an in-house Business Intelligence Unit, which provides critical intelligence-gathering services in support of the matters in which the firm is engaged.
Enyo Law further strengthens its highly-ranked litigation practice with the appointment of Andy McGregor as a partner in the London office.
Andy was previously at Allen & Overy, where he led the civil fraud team and was part of the banking litigation team.
Andy specialises in civil fraud and banking litigation and has over two decades of experience handling complex, high-value international disputes, with particular experience representing banks and other financial institutions, corporates and high-net-worth individuals. Andy is recognised as a leading civil fraud and financial disputes litigator by a number of the leading legal directories, including Chambers & Partners, Legal 500 and Who’s Who Legal.
George Maling, Senior Partner at Enyo Law, said: “Andy joins us at an exciting time as our civil fraud and banking litigation practices go from strength to strength. His experience, which includes some of the largest cases to come before the English High Court in recent years, fits perfectly with our practice.”
Andy McGregor added: “I am thrilled to be joining Enyo Law, who have built a reputation as one of the leading disputes firms in London. Enyo Law is renowned for the quality of its lawyers and its partner-led approach. I look forward to developing my practice with them.”
Andy joins Enyo Law from Allen & Overy. Prior to this Andy was at Reynolds Porter Chamberlain and Ashurst.