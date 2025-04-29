Global law firm DLA Piper announces 65 promotions to its partnership. The promotions are effective as of 1 April in the United States and Canada and 1 May for EMEA and Asia Pacific.
Globally, the Corporate practice group has the largest intake of new partners with 19 promotions; followed by 12 in Finance; 13 in Litigation; and six in Real Estate. Other practice groups include Employment (5), Intellectual Property & Technology (5), Tax (3), and Regulatory & Government Affairs (2).
Regionally, the US has the highest number of promotions with 23 new partners, followed by Continental Europe with 20 and the UK with 12. Other countries include Canada (5), Ireland (2), and South Africa (2).
The list of partner promotions by office and practice is included below.
Charles Severs, International Managing Partner and Global Co-CEO, commented: “This year’s cohort joins our firm’s partnership during a time of significant change and opportunity in the global landscape. We are committed to helping our clients navigate these challenges and our 2025 cohort of new partners have been instrumental in delivering this support. We are very proud of them all for achieving this milestone moment in their careers.”
Frank Ryan, Americas Chair and Global Co-CEO, added: “Our newly promoted partners are focused on helping their clients succeed in today’s rapidly evolving business environment. They collaborate with their colleagues and give back to their communities. We are proud to welcome them to the partnership and look forward to their contributions to the firm.”