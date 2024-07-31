DLA Piper celebrates the promotions of Edward Eisdell-Moore, Kate Rogers, and Mary McCartin

31 July 2024 – DLA Piper is pleased to announce the promotions of Edward Eisdell-Moore to Special Counsel, Kate Rogers to Special Counsel, and Mary McCartin to Senior Associate. These promotions highlight their outstanding contributions to the firm and their exemplary client service.
Edward Eisdell-Moore, an experienced technology and data lawyer, is sought after for his expertise in advising on the procurement, design and implementation of complex IT systems, and artificial intelligence across multiple industry sectors. He advises clients (from start-ups to publicly listed multinationals) on a broad range of information technology related issues, including those relating to IP creation, commercialisation and licencing, business process implementation and outsourcing transactions, cloud computing, ecommerce, cybersecurity, data protection and privacy.
“Edward is a trusted and pragmatic TMT practitioner, providing a holistic approach to meeting clients’ technology needs. He ensures clients are provided with a complete solution to the development and execution of their technology transactions, from a legal and commercial perspective. Edward’s leadership role as co-head of the Start-Up Advisory Group and co-director of the pro bono practice underscores his commitment to supporting the wider community and role modelling our firm values,” said Laura Scampion, DLA Piper’s Country Managing Partner.
Kate Rogers is focussed on resource management law and is a member of the environment, planning and natural resources team in DLA Piper’s Wellington office. She advises a wide range of clients, including local and central government organisations, on all aspects of resource management and related regulatory issues. Her specialist expertise in enforcement, plan drafting and review, and the implementation of national policy statements has been instrumental in several high-profile cases. Kate’s ability to navigate complex regulatory landscapes and her experience in a wide variety of litigation cases have made her a key asset to the firm.
Laura Scampion commended Kate for her expertise and dedication. “Kate has greatly enhanced the firm’s presence in Wellington and strengthened international relationships following her secondment to our Hong Kong office last year. Her promotion to Special Counsel is a testament to her hard work and excellence,” she comments.
Mary McCartin, promoted to Senior Associate, has broad experience in corporate and commercial law. She advises local and international clients on domestic and cross-border M&A transactions, directors’ duties and governance issues, structuring, and entity establishment including joint ventures. Her expertise is highly valued by clients, particularly in respect of cross-border M&A, global reorganisations and amalgamations. Mary supports clients across several industries, including the consumer goods, food and retail, local government, marine, and healthcare sectors.
Laura Scampion says, “Mary’s promotion to Senior Associate is a testament to her outstanding legal expertise and commitment. We were thrilled when she returned to DLA Piper shortly after her time in Singapore, her contributions to our corporate and commercial practice are invaluable.”