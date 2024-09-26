DLAPiper Recognized With Four ‘Deal of the Year’ Awards by Global M&A Network

DLA Piper is pleased to announce that the firm was recognized by Global M&A Network with four Deal of the Year awards as part of the publication’s annual Turnaround Atlas Awards honoring standout transactions in the areas of restructuring, distressed investing and insolvency.
DLA Piper received the Pre-Pack Restructuring of the Year award in the lower middle market category for its representation of PARTS iD, Inc., now known as iD Auto, Inc., through its emergence from a Prepackaged Plan of Reorganization under Chapter 11, led by Craig Martin, global co-chair of the firm’s Restructuring practice, along with associate Erik Stier.
The firm was recognized with the Distressed Investment Deal of the Year award in the small mid-market category for representing AeroFarms Inc. and 14 of its subsidiaries in a Chapter 11 filing led by DLA Piper partner Stuart Brown.
DLA Piper also received the Subchapter V Restructuring of the Year award for its representation of Vyera Pharmaceuticals, LLC, its Swiss parent Phoenixus AG and affiliates as debtors in connection with its high-profile cross-border restructuring efforts, including Chapter 11 filings. The matter was led by partners Craig Martin and John Lyons, along with associate Matthew Sarna.
Finally, the firm received the Special Situation M&A Deal of the Year award in the lower mid-market category for representing Authentic Brands Group in its purchase of Rockport in connection with Rockport’s bankruptcy case, a transaction led by Richard Chesley, the firm’s co-US managing partner and global managing partner, and partner Scott Layfield.
Chesley was also individually recognized at the Turnaround Atlas Awards with a 2024 Restructuring Leader Award.