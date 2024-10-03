Duncan Cotterill Appoint New CEO and Chair

>> Your new law job – Check LawFuel’s law jobs network for the best law jobs
Duncan Cotterill have announced new law firm leaders, appointing Glen Cornelius to replace Peter Boyle who retired at the beginning of the year.
Cornelius, an engineer, was last year appointed President of Engineering New Zealand and will now move to his new role at the law firm.
The firm’s press statement on the changes is below –
Duncan Cotterill is laying the foundations for a bigger and better 2025 and beyond, with two new senior appointments: CEO, Glen Cornelius, and Chair, Brian Nathan.
Glen Cornelius succeeds Pete Boyle, who retired in early January.
Glen joins us after having led a professional services engineering firm through a period of change resulting in significant growth in size and revenue. He has a strong commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion.
Glen also has a wealth of experience on governance boards for a range of prestigious organisations, including Habitat for Humanity New Zealand, Engineering New Zealand Te Ao Rangahau, and LEAD Alliance.
In Glen’s words: “After spending the bulk of my career leading and growing an engineering firm, I’m looking forward to taking my 2+ decades of commercial leadership experience and applying it to Duncan Cotterill. The firm shows an appetite for growth and is well placed to make its next big step. It’s a privilege to be part of the management team assisting the firm and its 50 partners in achieving its goals.”
Duncan Cotterill Chair, Brian Nathan, says: “We’re thrilled to have someone of Glen’s calibre at the helm of Duncan Cotterill, guiding us towards being the go-to firm for privately owned businesses. It will be excellent to have someone with a professional background other than accountancy or law in the role of CEO. Glen’s impressive background, strong business acumen, problem solving ability and inspiring people leadership skills made him a clear choice as the person to lead Duncan Cotterill into its next phase of growth.”
We also, welcome Brian Nathan as Chair. Brian, a litigation Partner based in Nelson Whakatū, has taken over the reigns from Christchurch-based Partner, Richard Lang.
Brian is an expert in commercial litigation and dispute resolution. Leading the Nelson office’s litigation team, he serves a diverse range of clients, from private individuals to large corporates and Crown Entities.
He advises on various commercial disputes; including property, director duties, construction, IT, and trusts. Brian has also handled cross-border litigation involving maritime issues.
Outside of his legal focus, Brian is passionate about building happy, resilient teams, and believes that a strong team is key to commercial success.
Both Glen and Brian bring a tangible commercial focus to the firm and a wealth of experience in building businesses effectively with a values-led approach. These two new appointments underscore Duncan Cotterill’s commitment to investing in becoming the firm of choice for Aotearoa’s privately owned businesses.