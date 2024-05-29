Elon Musk Adds $6 Billion And A Brand New Lawyer To New AI Venture xAI

xAI’s New Legal Chief
Elon Musk’s ambitious artificial intelligence venture, xAI Corp., touted as a competitor to Open AI’s ChatGPT, has fortified its legal ranks by onboarding Robert Keele as its chief legal officer.
The hire coincides with xAI’s recent $6 billion funding round, fueling its aspirations to outmaneuver OpenAI in the generative AI arena.
Keele is a seasoned legal professional with a multifaceted background, joined xAI earlier this month, moving from his previous role as the general counsel and compliance chief at Acubed, the Silicon Valley-based innovation incubator of aviation giant Airbus SE.
Keele is a pilot himself and an individual with multiple talents with his LinkedIn profile saying he couldn’t pass up the opportunity to head up the legal work at xAI, saying he is “beyond stoked and insanely lucky”.
Prior to his corporate legal endeavors, Keele’s life journey took him through diverse vocations, including stints as a plumber, musician, insurance agent, and early-stage startup executive, complemented by extensive global travel experiences.
He is a graduate of Cambridge University and New York University Law School.
xAI, established by Musk last year, aims to foster “safe” superintelligence and has developed Grok, a conversational AI model positioned as a contender to OpenAI’s ChatGPT. The company’s recent $6 billion Series B financing round attracted prominent investors like Andreessen Horowitz, Sequoia Capital, and Saudi Arabia’s Prince Alwaleed Bin Talal.
As xAI intensifies its talent acquisition efforts to bolster its generative AI capabilities, Keele’s appointment as the legal chief underscores the company’s commitment to navigating the complex legal and regulatory landscape.
With a pre-money valuation of approximately $18 billion, xAI has garnered significant investor interest, leveraging its access to Musk’s constellation of companies, colloquially termed the “Muskonomy.”
Musk has intense competition with Sam Altman and OpenAI, having been engaged in legal and personal fights.
He is no shrinking violet when it comes to legal fights or legal spends either, being someone who we reported earlier this year having been in the starting blocks to set off the first billion dollar legal fee.
Keele’s unique professional journey, encompassing positions at renowned law firms like Simpson Thacher & Bartlett and Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe, coupled with his extensive experience at Acubed, positions him as a well-rounded legal strategist for xAI’s ambitious endeavors.
