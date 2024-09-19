Eversheds Sutherland names Co-Chief Executives

Eversheds Sutherland is pleased to announce Keith Froud and Lino Mendiola as the firm’s new Co-Chief Executives, who will take office in the second quarter of 2025.
Keith Froud has been elected as Chief Executive-elect of Eversheds Sutherland (International). The election was uncontested. Keith is currently Managing Partner of Eversheds Sutherland (International), a role he has held since May 2017. Previously, he was Head of Corporate and Commercial from 2011-2017. Keith will commence his four-year term as Chief Executive on May 1, 2025, succeeding Lee Ranson at the completion of his two terms in the role.
Lino Mendiola was elected Chief Executive-elect of Eversheds Sutherland (US) by the US partnership earlier this year. His election was uncontested and followed an extensive nominating process. Prior to his election, he served as the Co-Head of Global Energy and the US Practice Group Leader for Energy. He will commence his four-year term on April 1, 2025, succeeding Mark Wasserman at the completion of five terms as Managing Partner and Co-CEO. Lino also served as a member of the US Executive Committee for a term of four years from 2019 to 2023.
Global Co-CEOs elect quotes
Keith Froud, Eversheds Sutherland (International) Managing Partner and Co-Chief Executive-elect comments, “I am proud to have been elected as the next Chief Executive of Eversheds Sutherland (International). The firm has never stood still, and continues at pace on its very strong trajectory of growth and success. The opportunity to build on this and create even greater success for our firm, our clients and our people is huge and I am eager to press this forward in my new role.
“In addition, I am delighted to be working with Lino Mendiola as global Co-CEO and, together with our wider leadership team, driving forward our firmwide strategy.”
Lino Mendiola, Co-Chief Executive-elect comments, “I am honored to have been elected by the US partnership as the next Chief Executive of Eversheds Sutherland (US). Our clients are at the heart of everything we do, and I am committed to continuing our tradition of excellence in service and innovation. I am thrilled to be working with Keith Froud as global Co-CEO and together with our clients, partners, and Executive leadership team, I look forward to building on our successes and driving our firm forward to achieve new heights.”
Global Co-CEOs quotes
Lee Ranson, Eversheds Sutherland (International) CEO comments, “Keith has been an outstanding Managing Partner over the past seven years, and I have every confidence in his ability to lead the firm in this next period. His extensive leadership qualities and experience and strategic vision and drive made him the natural choice for the role. It has been a great honor to lead this fantastic firm and I look forward to seeing it continue to flourish in the future.”
Mark Wasserman, Eversheds Sutherland (US) CEO comments, “Lino has consistently demonstrated exceptional leadership capabilities and a deep commitment to our clients and firm since he joined us nearly a decade ago. I am confident Lino will guide the firm through the next period of growth and innovation with the same dedication and vision that has defined his career. Leading the firm for the last 20 years has been the most rewarding experience of my professional life and I am deeply grateful for the support and trust of our clients, partners and firm colleagues.”
Co-Chairs of the Global Board quotes
Kathryn Roberts, Global Co-Chair of the Eversheds Sutherland Global Board and Chair of the Eversheds Sutherland International Board, remarked, “I would like to congratulate Keith on his election as Chief Executive-elect, marking a new chapter for both him and the firm. Keith has demonstrated outstanding leadership over many years, and we look forward to his continued success in his new role.
“On behalf of the firm, I would also like to express our deepest appreciation of Lee Ranson for his exceptional leadership as Chief Executive since 2017 and previously as Managing Partner. He has led the firm with strategic vision and flair through a period of enormous transformative change, setting the firm on a path for even greater future success.”
Adam Cohen, Global Co-Chair of the Eversheds Sutherland Global Board, added, “I am thrilled to congratulate Lino on his election as Chief Executive-elect. Lino has demonstrated unwavering dedication to the firm through his tenure as Co-Head of Global Energy, his service on our Executive Committee, and his own successful practice. I look forward to collaborating closely with him to ensure continued success and growth for Eversheds Sutherland.
“I would also like to express my deep gratitude to Mark Wasserman for his nearly 20 years of exemplary leadership. His time as Managing Partner and Co-CEO is marked by his strategic achievements, enhancing our practices and client relationships, and guiding us through a transformative combination. As a firm, we are immensely grateful for his dedication and remarkable contributions.”
Eversheds Sutherland is also pleased to announce the appointments of Partners Keri Rees and Helen Thomas to serve as Managing Partners of the International business and Adam Cohen as Executive Partner of the US business.
Keri is currently Head of Corporate and Commercial and Helen Thomas is European Managing Partner. Adam is currently the Co-Chair of the Eversheds Sutherland Global Board.