Fenwick Deepens White Collar & Investigations Team with Arrival of Former SDNY Unit Chief Noah Solowiejczyk

Fenwick announced today that Noah Solowiejczyk, who most recently served as the Co-Chief of the Illicit Finance & Money Laundering Unit at the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York, has joined the firm’s white collar defense & investigations practice as a partner in New York.
With over a decade of experience at SDNY, Solowiejczyk brings a rare blend of insight, credibility, and courtroom experience to support clients facing government investigations, regulatory scrutiny, and complex civil litigation. His addition marks the third significant hire for Fenwick’s white collar team in recent months, following the arrivals of former federal prosecutors Benjamin Kingsley and Jonathan Lenzner.
“Noah’s arrival represents a continued investment in our ability to support clients where and when it matters most, and will bolster our ability to help clients navigate risk across industries,” said Jedediah Wakefield, chair of Fenwick’s litigation group. “His deep experience at SDNY and impressive enforcement track record enhance our growing white collar and investigations practice and our presence in New York.”
As Co-Chief of the Illicit Finance & Money Laundering Unit at SDNY, Solowiejczyk oversaw a team of senior prosecutors focused on major investigations involving the Bank Secrecy Act, money laundering, sanctions, and export control violations. During his tenure, he supervised the negotiation of significant corporate guilty pleas and also served as one of SDNY’s asset forfeiture coordinators, advising Assistant U.S. Attorneys on civil and criminal forfeiture matters.
At Fenwick, Solowiejczyk will represent companies and individuals in criminal and civil enforcement investigations and internal investigations across a range of sectors, including blockchain, fintech, artificial intelligence, life sciences, and global commerce. He will also bring to bear his extensive courtroom experience in advocating for clients in civil litigation. Leveraging his intricate understanding of anti-money laundering regulations, the federal securities laws, and export controls and sanctions, Solowiejczyk will provide proactive compliance and risk management counseling to help fast-growth and public companies stay ahead of potential risks and operate with confidence.
“It’s a privilege to join a team that’s deeply aligned with the industries it serves,” said Solowiejczyk. “Fenwick’s platform is built for innovative clients that are navigating an ever-evolving regulatory landscape. I’m excited to contribute to the firm’s mission by drawing upon my experience as a federal prosecutor to help guide clients through high-stakes investigations and litigation.”
“Noah’s leadership across SDNY’s white collar units, coupled with his experience in crypto, life sciences, and digital finance, makes him an incredible asset for companies facing evolving legal and regulatory challenges. We’re thrilled to welcome him to the firm,” said Fenwick Firmwide Chair Richard Dickson.
Fenwick is a leading law firm, purpose-built to guide visionary tech and life sciences companies and their investors through every stage of growth, from startups securing their first round of funding to leading publicly traded global enterprises. As one of Silicon Valley’s original legal practices, today we have over 600 lawyers, patent agents, engineers, and scientists serving clients all over the world. Named 2024 Practice Group of the Year for both Life Sciences and Technology by Law360, we are consistently ranked a Chambers first-tier firm for delivering the deep experience and technical skill that help innovators at the forefront of their industries shatter boundaries and redefine what’s possible. Visit www.fenwick.com to learn more.