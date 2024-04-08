Foley Hire Former Goodwin Procter Tech Lawyer To Boost East Coast Tech Practice

Foley & Lardner have announced the lateral move of Tech lawyer Joe Bernardi in the firm’s Boston office. The firm’s press statement is below –
Media Release
Foley & Lardner LLP announced today that the firm has bolstered its Innovative Technology Sector and Private Equity and M&A Practices with the addition of partner Joe Bernardi in Boston. Bernardi, who joins Foley from Goodwin Procter LLP, is the latest testament to the firm’s strategic expansion on the East Coast and its corporate offerings across key sectors.
Bernardi represents private equity firms, as well as public and private companies, in a range of strategic business transactions across various industries, with a particular focus on technology. He has significant experience across the middle market in leveraged buyouts, mergers and acquisitions, growth equity investments, distressed acquisitions and recapitalizations, and continuation fund transactions.
“Joe brings a deep M&A background perfectly engineered to support Foley’s transactional work and the intentional growth of the firm’s Private Equity and M&A Practices,” said Michael Okaty, co-chair of Foley’s Transactions Practice Group. “His dynamic skill set and experience across key industries and sectors, especially technology, will be an asset to our clients and the firm. It’s a pleasure to welcome Joe to the team.”
In addition to his private equity and M&A experience, Bernardi counsels clients on a range of corporate law, securities law, governance, and executive employment matters.
“Joe is the latest in a string of high-caliber talent we have attracted to broaden our service offerings on the East Coast,” said Christopher McKenna, managing partner of Foley’s Boston office. “Joe’s presence in Boston, a center of technological innovation, will open doors to enhanced transactional support for our clients. His addition signifies Foley’s ongoing commitment to delivering best-in-class service to our clients, and we warmly welcome him to the firm.”
“I was drawn to Foley for many reasons, but particularly its broad national platform, high caliber counsel across key sectors and practices, and its cross-functional approach to servicing clients – all of which will be invaluable to both me and my clients,” said Bernardi. “I’m excited to join the firm’s growing team in Boston and look forward to building upon Foley’s strong reputation nationwide.”
