Former Election Law Enforcement Commission Director Joins McCarter & English

McCarter & English Welcomes Stephanie Olivo, Former Director of Compliance for NJ Election Law Enforcement Commission
Olivo Brings Insider’s Insight, Value-Add for Clients
Aug. 6, 2024 — Stephanie Olivo, formerly the Director of Compliance at the New Jersey Election Law Enforcement Commission (ELEC) since 2015, has joined McCarter & English. In her position at ELEC, Olivo was responsible for compliance with a number of laws administered by the agency, including the filing and reporting of contributions by corporations and individuals to candidates and officeholders, as well as required disclosures by companies holding government contracts, and regular reporting by legislative agents.
“Compliance with today’s laws regulating corporations with government contracts or activities related to supporting or opposing candidates is complex and requires special knowledge,” said Guillermo Artiles, chair of McCarter’s Government Affairs Group. “Stephanie brings extensive experience in this area and will help senior executives and their companies to be in compliance with this maze of complicated regulations.”
Olivo brings her valuable ELEC experience to the firm, where she will advise corporate clients on compliance with the rules and regulations governing their participation in the civic process, including campaign finance, political contributions, PAC activities, reporting and registration requirements, corporate gifts, and pay-to-play laws at both the state and federal levels. Olivo is admitted to practice law in New Jersey and Pennsylvania and will work out of the firm’s offices across both states.
“I worked with Stephanie when she was at ELEC and have always found her to be professional, detailed and extremely knowledgeable about the law she was executing,” said partner Bill Palatucci. “I know that current and future clients will value her senior-level experience at one of the most critical agencies in New Jersey that many corporations are required to interface with.”
“I am excited to join McCarter, and I am looking forward to helping businesses and organizations engaging in the public arena,” Olivo said. “The move is a natural fit, and working with top-quality colleagues who share the same end goal — to provide the best outcome for clients — is very exciting.”
As director of compliance for ELEC, Olivo managed and supervised the state’s compliance programs, developed and implemented policies for legislative and regulatory education, and interpreted current regulations. She also provided legal advice to ELEC’s executive director and acted as a liaison to federal and other state agencies on the interpretation of matters within the Commission’s jurisdiction. Olivo previously served as senior counsel for New Jersey’s Casino Control Commission, and she also spent time in private practice as a solo practitioner, and as an Assistant Solicitor for Atlantic City, New Jersey.
Olivo received her J.D. from Rutgers University School of Law and her B.A. in criminal justice from Richard Stockton College of New Jersey.
