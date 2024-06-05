Former GE General Counsel Joins Paul Weiss as Partner

Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP announced today that Michael Holston will join the firm as a partner. Holston previously served as the senior vice president, general counsel and secretary of General Electric and led the company through the recent successful completion of its three-way split.
“We are absolutely thrilled to welcome Mike to Paul, Weiss as a partner,” said Paul, Weiss Chairman Brad S. Karp. “Mike has an exceptional track record as a lawyer and a business leader at large, legacy organizations and will be an invaluable addition to our world-class team.”
“Mike is among the most talented lawyers I have ever worked with, and our clients will greatly benefit from his advice and counsel,” said Scott A. Barshay, chair of the Paul, Weiss Corporate Department.
While at General Electric for more than six years, Holston led the company’s global legal, compliance and ethics, corporate secretary, and environment, health and safety organizations. Holston also previously served as general counsel and executive vice president of Merck & Co. and the Hewlett-Packard Company. Earlier in his career, Holston was a prosecutor in the criminal division of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania and was a partner at two other large law firms.
“I have always had the utmost respect and admiration for Paul, Weiss as both a longtime client and as a former private practice lawyer who has worked with the firm on a number of high-stakes situations,” Holston said. “I am excited to embark on a new chapter in my career with the incredibly talented lawyers at Paul, Weiss.”
Holston earned his J.D. from Villanova University School of Law and a B.S.M.E. from the University of Notre Dame. He is a fellow in the American College of Trial Lawyers and an adjunct professor at Harvard Law School.