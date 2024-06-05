Moore & Van Allen Member Richard Simons Named a 2024 GlobeSt. Aspiring Leader 

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (June 5, 2024) – Moore & Van Allen PLLC (MVA) is pleased to announce that Commercial Real Estate Member Richard I. Simons has been named by GlobeSt. as one of CRE’s Aspiring Leaders of 2024. This recognition celebrates top young professionals, under the age of 40, within the commercial real estate industry. This marks Simons’ second GlobeSt. award in the past year.
“Congratulations to Richard for another well-deserved distinction with GlobeSt.,” said MVA Head of Commercial Real Estate Evan M. Bass. “Richard has significantly contributed to the growth of our firm and team and serves clients with integrity and ingenuity. We are pleased to see his effort and commitment earn this high-caliber national recognition.”
The 2024 Aspiring Leaders honorees were selected by a panel of industry experts based on their professional accomplishments; how impactful their work has been; how dedicated they have been to furthering the industry; and how committed they have been to high ethical standards, service, and excellence.
“We are thrilled to recognize the emerging leaders in the commercial real estate industry this year. The caliber of candidates continues to impress, with a noticeable uptick in both quantity and quality. Our volume of applications this year likely set a new record, each submission showcasing exceptional credentials,” says Natalie Dolce, editor-in-chief of GlobeSt.
Simons, who was named a GlobeSt. “Influencer in Net Lease” in 2023, was selected to this year’s Aspiring Leaders list based on his demonstrated leadership within the firm, industry, and community. His practice involves sophisticated work representing landlords and tenants in the negotiation of large-scale office, retail, and industrial leases. He negotiates commercial real property purchase and sale agreements and membership interest purchase agreements on behalf of buyers, including developers and sellers, having advised on acquisitions and dispositions valued at over $933 million since 2020. He also represents borrowers in connection with acquisition and construction financing, negotiation of joint venture agreements, and negotiation of covenants, conditions, and restrictions governing developments. Further, Simons has become a well-known resource in the broker community and frequently responds to legal questions on complex documents.
Within the firm, Simons is a mentor with MVA’s Cross-Team Mentoring Program and Summer Associate Program and also sits on the Attorney Development Committee, which is responsible for the enrichment of associates’ professional development through programs such as MVA’s New Lawyer Academy, Ages & Stages Curriculum, and Cross-Team Mentoring Program.
Published by ALM, GlobeSt. is targeted to the nation’s leading decision makers in all segments of the commercial property industry. The publication delivers in-depth analysis of the latest market conditions, case studies, company profiles, interviews with innovative thinkers, and demographic trends to help readers make smart business decisions.
About Moore & Van Allen
Moore & Van Allen PLLC (www.mvalaw.com), founded in 1945, has over 400 attorneys and professionals serving clients in over 90 areas of focus. The attorneys at Moore & Van Allen provide sophisticated legal services within nationally recognized Corporate, Financial Services, Litigation, White Collar Criminal Defense, Antitrust, Intellectual Property, Bankruptcy, and Commercial Real Estate law practices for international banks and financial services companies, domestic and global manufacturers, retailers, individuals, and healthcare and technology organizations. The firm has been ranked consecutively over the past 25 years on the prestigious “Am Law 200” list, and U.S. News & World Report and Best Lawyers have recognized Moore & Van Allen in their 2023 “Best Law Firms” rankings, both regionally and nationally.