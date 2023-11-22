Former Senior SEC Official Val Dahiya Joins Morrison Foerster in Washington, D.C.

Morrison Foerster, a leading global law firm, is pleased to announce the arrival of Val Dahiya as a partner in the firm’s Capital Markets Group in Washington, D.C. Dahiya brings nearly two decades of extensive experience to Morrison Foerster across securities and financial services regulation and compliance of broker-dealers, clearing agencies, securities exchanges, and transfer agents, both in private practice and prominent government agency roles.
Dahiya comes to Morrison Foerster from another leading law firm, where she most recently served as managing partner of its Washington, D.C. office and as firmwide Securities Trading and Markets practice chair. Dahiya’s significant government agency experience includes a combined 13 years of service at the United States Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA).
Dahiya advises clients at the intersection of financial regulation and technological innovation, including on complex compliance, regulatory, and transactional matters arising under SEC and FINRA jurisdiction. Dahiya’s practice focuses on securities market infrastructure, spanning the registration of broker-dealers, exchanges, transfer agents, and clearing agencies, as well as the rules and regulations that govern the operations, compliance, and regulatory regime for such entities. In addition, she provides product counseling on a wide range of investment instruments, including digital assets.
“Val is an outstanding securities, compliance, and regulatory lawyer whose government agency regulatory experience, coupled with her private practice credentials and leadership skills, make her an exceptional addition to our Capital Markets team and firm,” said Justin Salon, chair of Morrison Foerster’s Capital Markets Group. “Val’s unique and in-depth knowledge of the rapidly evolving regulatory challenges confronting technology-focused clients and companies developing novel financial products positions her uniquely to advise our traditional broker-dealer clients, as well as our financial technology clients with their most sophisticated broker-dealer, securities exchange, and securities matters.”
Over the span of her decade-long career at the SEC, Dahiya held several senior roles, including last serving as Branch Chief of the Division of Trading and Markets, where she oversaw complex legal and policy issues, including analyzing the application of Exchange Act rules and regulations to crypto currencies, digital assets, and their trading platforms and mechanisms. Prior to that, she was senior counsel in the Office of Trading Practices, where she provided internal and external guidance on securities regulation compliance, and also held the role of senior counsel in the Office of Compliance Inspection and Examinations, where she conducted examinations and inspections of broker-dealers and registered entities for compliance with federal securities laws and self-regulatory organization rules. Earlier in her career, Dahiya reviewed and investigated broker-dealer trading activity for violations of FINRA rules, American Stock Exchange rules, and rules promulgated under the Exchange Act during her tenure at FINRA.
“Morrison Foerster is a global technology industry leader with a strong presence at the convergence of financial services and technology. This tech and innovation leadership, combined with premier M&A, Financial Services, and FinTech practices, among others, make MoFo a great fit for me and my practice,” said Dahiya. “I look forward to leveraging my nearly 20 years of experience and in-depth understanding of primary regulators to provide commercial and strategic guidance to our clients as they navigate the next wave of evolution.”
Dahiya has received numerous industry recognitions, including being named by DCA Live! as one of the Emerging Women Leaders in Law and receiving the SEC’s Shannon D. Ayers Examination Award of Excellence, as well as the SEC’s Law and Policy Award and the Chairman’s Award for Excellence. She is also a member of NASDAQ’s Exchange Review Council.
Dahiya earned her B.A. from Seattle University and J.D. from Seattle University School of Law. She is admitted to practice in the District of Columbia and Maryland.