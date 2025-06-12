Fox Rothschild has launched a one-stop resource center to help leaders of businesses, nonprofits and institutions stay informed about major changes in federal policy being implemented by the Trump administration and how they will be affected.
Our attorneys are closely monitoring what these changes mean across a variety of topics, including labor and employment, education, immigration, tax, energy, environment, government contracts, artificial intelligence and international trade.
The resource center will be a place where visitors will find our lawyers’ latest insights on important Trump administration initiatives and practical steps to help them ensure they are strategically positioned for the road ahead.
“We are focused on providing up-to-the-minute legal guidance to business leaders and individuals in their professional decisions in this rapidly changing environment,” said Firmwide Managing Partner Todd Rodriguez. “To help navigate the Executive Orders and policy changes issued by the new administration, we have formed a Trump Administration Initiatives Task Force to monitor these initiatives, assess their impact and keep clients informed.”
For the latest updates, visit: Trump Administration Initiatives & Executive Orders