Freshfields Bolsters Corporate Ranks with Senior Lateral Hires

In a move to strengthen its corporate capabilities for the “next generation”, Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer has announced two major lateral partner hires from Davis Polk and Kirkland and Ellis.
Jacqueline “Jackie” Marino has joined the firm’s Capital Markets practice as a partner in New York from Davis Polk & Wardwell. She brings extensive experience representing issuers and underwriters in a wide array of capital markets transactions, including IPOs, equity offerings, debt financings, private placements and liability management deals.
Marino also advises on SEC compliance, corporate disclosure, governance and general corporate matters across sectors like consumer products, energy, technology, financial services and industrials.
Additionally, Freshfields has hired M&A partner Joshua Ayal in New York from Kirkland & Ellis. Ayal has deep expertise in complex public and private company M&A transactions over the past decade, acting for both strategic corporate clients and private equity firms.
The firm has been actively expanding its corporate and M&A bench in key markets. Recent hires include M&A partners Denny Kwon in Silicon Valley, Sanjay Murti and Steven Li in New York, as well as private equity partners Neal Reenan and Ian Bushner, also in New York.
“These hires reflect our commitment to investing in the highest caliber legal talent to serve our clients’ needs across all major corporate practice areas,” said a firm spokesperson. “Jackie and Josh are excellent additions to our flourishing corporate platform.”
The lateral moves signal Freshfields’ continued ambitions in the fiercely competitive US legal market as it positions itself for future growth in the US market.
The firm has led the pack in terms of pay rates in the U and has been moving aggressively to expand ts US footprnt.