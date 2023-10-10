Freshfields enhances global ESG and sustainability practice with London partner

Global law firm Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer (‘Freshfields’) has today announced that Doug Bryden, a leading practitioner in environment, regulatory and governance law, will join the firm’s global ESG and sustainability practice as a partner based in London.
Bryden joins Freshfields from Travers Smith, where he served as Head of Environment & Operational Regulatory, and as co-head of its ESG and Impact Group.
Bryden’s practice focuses on a range of ESG and regulatory issues, with a focus on helping boards and investors with ESG and governance strategies, navigating ESG transparency, obligations and responding to ESG crisis events.
Bryden’s sector expertise extends to energy, petrochemical, manufacturing, consumer products and technology, advising asset managers and owners on EU and UK sustainable finance regimes and ESG risks.
Bryden will work closely with Freshfields’ global sustainability group to enhance the firm’s global ESG offering.
London Transactions Head, Andrew Hutchings, commented: “The appointment of Doug is part of Freshfields’ wider strategic focus on investing in core areas, including private capital. He will enhance our existing ESG and environmental practice, where clients increasingly require support on navigating ESG investment strategies and frameworks.”
Commenting on Bryden’s appointment, Vanessa Jakovich, also an ESG partner based in London said: “As our client’s ESG needs continue to grow and evolve, Doug’s market leading expertise will expand our ability to deliver both excellent service and creative new solutions. I look forward to working with Doug to help our clients design and implement their ESG strategies.”
Freshfields Global Partner for Client Sustainability, Tim Wilkins said: “With legislation advancing around the world designed to support net zero targets, and investors assessing ESG risk and pushing for more transparency, Doug increases our strong bench of advisors with decades of market-leading experience on sustainability solutions that are innovative and commercial.”
The appointment of Bryden to Freshfields’ London office follows the 2022 hire of Jake Reynolds, the Cambridge academic who joined the firm as the Head of Client Sustainability & Environment, to support the firm as it provides strategic legal advice for clients as it transitions towards more sustainable operating models.