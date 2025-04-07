Freshfields wins six awards at GCR 2025 spanning merger control in each of the US, Europe and Asia regions

- Freshfields secures six wins at the GCR 2025 Awards, including Merger Control Matter of the Year in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, as well as Litigation of the Year – Non-cartel Defence and Behavioural Matter of the Year;
- London and Dublin Managing Partner Mark Sansom named Litigator of the Year for the second time.
Global law firm Freshfields achieved success at the Global Competition Review (GCR) 2025 Awards securing six major wins at the prestigious GCR awards, reinforcing its leadership in global competition law.
Hosted Tuesday night at The Conrad in Washington DC, GCR’s 15th annual awards ceremony honoured the world’s leading antitrust lawyers, economists and enforcers as well as the biggest cases from 2024.
Freshfields had six major wins:
- Merger control matter of the year – Americas: Bunge/Viterra
- Merger control matter of the year – Europe: Vodafone/Three
- Merger control matter of the year – Asia: Korean Air/Asiana
- Litigation of the year – non-cartel defence: Merricks v Mastercard
- Behavioural matter of the year – Americas
- Litigator of the year – Mark Sansom
Freshfields’ London and Dublin Managing partner, and market leading antitrust litigator, received this coveted recognition for the second time.
The accolades demonstrate Freshfields’ commitment to legal excellence and its ability to navigate complex, high-stakes antitrust and regulatory matters worldwide as it continues its global growth strategy.
Alastair Chapman, Freshfields’ global head of antitrust, competition and trade, commented: “These awards are a testament to our team’s outstanding work across jurisdictions and their ability to deliver innovative and strategic solutions for our clients. Alongside our agency-facing lawyers, our antitrust litigators continue to be an integral part of our success, securing groundbreaking wins in complex cases. Congratulations to all involved.”