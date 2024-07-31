From Kāhui Legal to the Maori Land Court Bench for Nathan Milner

Nathan Milner, a descendant of Ngāti Porou and Ngāi Tahu, has been officially sworn in as a judge of the Māori Land Court during a special ceremony at Te Poho o Rāwiri Marae in Gisborne.
His appointment was announced by the Government last month, along with Judge Craig Coxhead as the new Deputy Chief Judge
The newly appointed Judge brings considerable experience to his new role, having previously worked as a solicitor, senior associate, and special counsel at Kāhui Legal, a prominent Māori law firm.
His expertise spans various areas, including Māori land law, Māori Fisheries Act 2004 matters, trusts law, estates, commercial and contract matters, legislative development, and dispute resolution.
The newly appointed judge expressed excitement about joining the Māori Land Court, particularly given the esteemed company of previous judges such as Justice Joe Williams, Chief Judge Caren Fox, and Judge Wilson Isaac.
He will serve as a resident judge for Te Tairāwhiti (the East Coast region) is particularly meaningful to him, as he hopes to make a positive impact in the area.
Judge Milner emphasized his commitment to ensuring “expeditious justice and proper process” for the people he will serve.
His academic background includes an LLB and BA in Māori and Political Science and International Relations, as well as a BA Hons (First Class) in Political Science and International Relations from Victoria University.
The appointment represents a return to familiar territory for Judge Milner. Early in his career, he worked as a research counsel for the Māori Land Court and as an assistant registrar for the Waitangi Tribunal.
Judge Milner’s appointment comes at a time when the Māori Land Court continues to play a crucial role in New Zealand’s legal landscape, particularly in matters relating to Māori land ownership, use, and development.