From Kamala Arm Candy to Sweet Role at Law Firm

The former Second Gentleman is trading the White House for the courthouse, joining Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP as a partner.
This entertainment law veteran is ready to bring his A-game to the corporate world, advising bigwigs on their toughest challenges.
Emhoff’s not just arm candy anymore. He’s flexing his legal muscles, splitting his time between LA and NYC, and still finding time to teach at Georgetown (in entertainment law, something he would have learned during his time at the Biden White House).
When Kamala Harris was nominated as the Democratic vice presidential candidate in 2020, Emhoff took a leave of absence from his position as a partner at DLA Piper.
But don’t think he’s forgotten his roots. Emhoff’s still fighting the good fight, using his platform to combat antisemitism and champion social causes.
From hosting star-studded fundraisers to rubbing elbows with global leaders, this guy’s got connections that would make even Kevin Bacon jealous.