From Public Service to Private Sector Law: SEC Finance Director Joins Freshfields

Erik Gerding, former Director of the SEC’s Division of Corporation Finance, has joined Freshfields as a corporate partner.
Gerding led significant rulemaking initiatives at the SEC, including climate-related disclosures and cybersecurity disclosures.
His appointment strengthens Freshfields’ position in helping clients navigate public and private markets.Gerding’s move to Freshfields is part of a wave of high-profile additions to the firm’s US capital markets practice. He joins Melissa Hodgman, another former senior SEC official, who recently joined the firm.
Gerding expressed enthusiasm about returning to private practice and working directly with clients on pressing securities, disclosure, and governance matters.
Head of SEC’s Division of Corporation Finance joins Freshfields
Freshfields announced today that Erik F. Gerding, who served until the end of 2024 as the Securities and Exchange Commission’s Director of the Division of Corporation Finance, has joined the firm as a corporate partner. He will represent clients on a spectrum of securities, governance, corporate and regulatory matters.
U.S. Managing Partner and Global Co-Head of Capital Markets Sarah Solum said: “Erik brings a wealth of experience to the firm, including intricate knowledge of how best to navigate the SEC and assess risk, which will immediately benefit clients across the corporate lifecycle. His appointment as partner – alongside our other outstanding partners – is a strong differentiator for Freshfields as we help clients pursue growth through both public and private markets.”
Erik led the Division through a significant period. He guided important rulemaking on public company disclosure, governance, beneficial ownership reporting, executive compensation, conflicts of interest in securitizations, climate-related disclosures, cybersecurity disclosures, SPACs and 10b5-1 trading plans. In parallel, he exhibited exemplary leadership of the Commission’s review of registration statements, periodic reports, proxy statements, shareholder proposals, beneficial ownership reports, and tender offer, merger and going private filings. He played an integral role at the Commission during a very dynamic time in capital markets. Prior to his service at the Commission, Erik was a law professor and in private practice.
Co-head of the firm’s U.S. Corporate and M&A practice Ethan Klingsberg added: “Erik brings to the corporate and financial sponsor clients of Freshfields not only his invaluable experience as the top official in the all-important Division of Corporation Finance, but also a thoughtful, empathetic and problem-solving approach to the concerns of these clients. The value-add that comes from combining Erik with Freshfields’ corporate, regulatory and litigation strengths is an amazing new year’s gift for clients.”
On joining the firm, Erik noted: “I’m extremely enthusiastic about joining Freshfields’ strong U.S. and global platforms. Even though Freshfields is one of the world’s oldest and most established firms, it brings the energy and creativity of a startup to its client work. After spending time in government and academia, I’m energetically returning to my private practice roots and eager to work directly with clients on addressing their most pressing and sensitive securities, disclosure, governance and corporate matters.”
Erik joins Freshfields following the announcement last month that Melissa Hodgman, one of the longest serving and highest ranking senior officers in the Enforcement Division of the Commission, had joined the firm.
In addition, today’s announcement is part of a wave of high profile additions to the firm’s US capital markets practice in recent months, including partners Calise Cheng, Nicole Cadman and Phillip Stoup in Silicon Valley, Chris DeCresce and Jackie Marino in New York, and David Boles in London. In 2024, the firm’s Silicon Valley office also added M&A partner Denny Kwon, private equity partner Eva Mak and executive compensation and benefits partner Heather Brookfield.
Erik joins a deep bench of partners in the US that includes top officials from the Department of Justice, the Federal Trade Commission, the Department of Treasury, the Department of Defense and the National Security Agency, as well as the Securities and Exchange Commission.