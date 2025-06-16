Frost Brown Todd (FBT) has added insurance coverage attorney Michele Levinson as a Partner in the firm’s Product, Tort & Insurance Litigation Practice Group in Los Angeles.
Levinson represents insurers, nonprofits and public entities in a broad range of matters, including automobile claims, first-party property, insurance bad faith litigation, personal injury defense and subrogation and has extensive experience conducting examinations under oath. She has also handled cases involving business and probate disputes, general tort liability, and labor and employment discrimination and has appeared before California state courts, the California Courts of Appeal, and the U.S. District Courts for the Central, Eastern, and Southern Districts of California.
“Michele’s broad expertise across complex insurance matters adds tremendous depth to our bench,” said Jeremiah Byrne, Chair of FBT’s Product, Tort, & Insurance Litigation Practice Group. “Her extensive experience defending clients in both public and private sector litigation makes her an invaluable advisor for organizations navigating today’s increasingly complex risk landscape in California.”
Levinson gained valuable industry experience by serving as a senior claims examiner for Safeco, a Liberty Mutual company, and as a claims examiner for 21st Century, now a part of Farmers Insurance Company, prior to and during law school.
“Frost Brown Todd’s national platform and deep litigation capabilities make it the ideal place to grow and strengthen my practice,” said Levinson. “I’m excited to continue delivering results-oriented counsel to clients across a breadth of insurance and litigation matters.”
Levinson earned her bachelor’s degree from California State University, Northridge and her Juris Doctor from Southwestern University School of Law. She previously served on the Board of Directors for the Southern California Chapter of the International Association of Special Investigative Units.