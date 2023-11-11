Future Legal Pioneer: Isaac Heron Secures Rhodes Scholarship for Advanced Studies at Oxford

In a remarkable testament to academic excellence and personal tenacity, Isaac Heron, a 23-year-old Otago graduate, has been awarded the prestigious Rhodes Scholarship, paving his way to the University of Oxford for further studies.
Isaac Heron’s academic journey at the University of Otago is a journey of commitment and intellectual curiosity.
Having recently completed a Bachelor of Science in Economics and Genetics, he is now pursing completion of a law degree, achieving a position in the top 1 percent of all courses, along with numerous prizes and scholarships.
The Rhodes Scholarship
The Rhodes Scholarship, established in 1903, is renowned for its legacy in fostering global leaders. It’s goal aligns the values of academic distinction with leadership and moral character.
The Governor-General of New Zealand, Her Excellency The Hon Dame Cindy Kiro, (pictured above with Isaac Heron) heads the panel that identifies young talents who exemplify promise in addressing global challenges.
Blending Economics, Law, and Genetics
Isaac’s academic and career aspirations are as unique as they are impactful.
He aims to delve into the existential risks posed by emerging technologies such as synthetic biology and artificial intelligence, areas that deeply affect the law profession also.
His focus is on shaping science and technology policy, particularly in the realm of biotechnology – a field he plans to explore further in Oxford’s Master of Philosophy in Economics program.
His own story is not just one of academic success but also of personal resilience.
Coming from a background in foster care, he represents a group often underrepresented in higher education and prestigious scholarships. But his early success also provides a role model and advocate for improvements in the foster care system.
He has been an active member of the National Youth Council for the Voice of the Young and Care Experienced Whakarongo Mai (VWM), advocating for foster care system improvements.
His academic journey includes studying a wide range of subjects like Microeconomic Theory, Developmental and Applied Genetics, and International Law, further broadening his perspective and skillset.
As he looks forward to his time at Oxford, he is also is set to continue his work in foster care and embrace the new challenges and opportunities that await.
The Rhodes Scholarship winners for 2024 also include Karan Kalsi and Frances Wright from the University of Auckland, who will be pursuing studies in Politics (Comparative Government) and History of Art and Visual Culture, respectively.