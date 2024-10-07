Gaming Law Partner Joins Duane Morris

“Marquee Addition to Gaming Law Team”
Gaming law has enjoyed a major growth opportunity for the law profession and Duane Morris recently welcomed a ‘marquee’ gaming lawyer to their team in Chicago.
A large part of the reason for the growth in the area has been the advent of new technologies like blockchain, NFTs, and AI in gaming which has created novel legal challenges. Lawyers are increasingly called upon to address issues related to digital asset ownership, intellectual property rights, and the integration of AI in game development
There is currently a patchwork of state-specific regulations, coupled with federal laws, has created a complex legal environment, providing major opportunities in the gaming law arena.
As the industry grows, there’s an increased focus on consumer protection and responsible gaming practices. Lawyers play a crucial role in helping companies comply with evolving regulations in these areas
The gaming legal sector offers significant opportunities for lawyers specializing in areas such as regulatory compliance, intellectual property, consumer protection, and technology law and the growth will only continue.
The Duane Morris media release regarding their gaming law hire is below –
Duane Morris Welcomes Corporate and Gaming Law Partner Sara Gonso Tait in Chicago
CHICAGO, October 7, 2024―Sara Gonso Tait has joined Duane Morris LLP as a partner in the firm’s Corporate Practice Group in its Chicago office. Prior to joining Duane Morris, Tait was a partner at Ice Miller LLP.
“Duane Morris has one of the nation’s leading gaming practices, with experienced attorneys in every aspect of gaming operations and strong and broad client base. Without a doubt, Sara is a marquee addition to our Firm who will immediately add to and expand our capabilities in this important marketplace,” said Duane Morris Chairman and CEO Matthew A. Taylor. “We are thrilled that she has chosen Duane Morris for the next phase of her impressive career.”
“Sara has a stellar background as a respected gaming regulator who has built a substantial practice since her departure from government,” said Frank DiGiacomo, Duane Morris gaming industry team co-lead. “We anticipate that her background will enhance the knowledge and insight our Gaming Industry Group can offer to top tier clients in the gaming industry.”
“Our Chicago office is dynamic and we are thrilled to add Sara, who expands the capabilities of our office, to our local team,” said Neville M. Bilimoria, managing partner of the firm’s Chicago office. “We are ready to support and expand Sara’s practice.”
Tait serves as an advisor and legal counsel to all types of clients – from Fortune 500 companies to start-ups – across the gaming industry and other highly regulated markets including crypto currency, cannabis and alcohol. She provides strategic advice and analysis of laws and regulations so clients can take advantage of opportunities and avoid risk. Tait previously served as executive director of the Indiana Gaming Commission. In that role, she was chief regulator of Indiana’s 13 casinos, an industry that brings in more than $500 million in tax revenues each year and employs more than 12,000 people.
Tait was also responsible for regulating a significant charitable gaming industry, boxing and mixed martial arts, an illegal gambling police force, paid fantasy sports and sports wagering. With broad skills in legislative, government, regulatory and tribal affairs, she brings a unique perspective that includes a wide array of experience with complicated and complex mergers, acquisitions and bankruptcies.
Tait also successfully launched retail and mobile sports betting on an aggressive timeline and created a nationally praised and replicated regulatory environment. Additionally, she was appointed by Governor Eric Holcomb to lead negotiations for the first ever tribal-state compact for class III gaming and subsequently shepherded the executed compact through the Indiana General Assembly. Tait also implemented innovative technology requests and countless significant capital investment projects.
“Duane Morris has a premiere and full-service gaming practice focused on growth. Having worked with Duane Morris attorneys over the years, I am excited to be part of the firm and to work alongside like-minded and high-performance professionals,” said Tait.
Tait is a graduate of the Indiana University Robert H. McKinney School of Law (J.D., 2010) and Miami University (B.A., with honors, 2005).
About Duane Morris
Duane Morris LLP provides innovative solutions to today’s multifaceted legal and business challenges through the collegial and collaborative culture of its more than 900 attorneys in offices across the United States and internationally. The firm represents a broad array of clients, spanning all major practices and industries. Duane Morris has been recognized by BTI Consulting as both a client service leader and a highly recommended law firm.