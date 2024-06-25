Gibson Dunn Appoint George Sampas as Co-Chair of M&A Group

Gibson Dunn is pleased to announce the appointment of George J. Sampas as Co-Chair of the firm’s Mergers and Acquisitions Practice Group and Head of Cross-Border M&A. He will lead the global M&A practice with fellow Co-Chairs Robert Little in the Dallas office and Saee Muzumdar in the New York office.
“George is a preeminent M&A lawyer, and his extensive experience in cross-border deals is invaluable in an increasingly global world,” said Barbara Becker, Chair and Managing Partner of Gibson Dunn. “As a trusted advisor for boardrooms across the globe, George brings a unique perspective and ability to advise our clients through a diverse range of deal structures and cycles. His addition to our leadership is a reflection of the firm’s commitment to growing our M&A platform across the globe.”
“I am thrilled to work with my Co-Chairs and colleagues at the firm to scale our exceptional M&A practice. Gibson Dunn’s global presence and the caliber of talent across the firm enable us to provide a tailored approach in our client offerings,” said George.
George focuses on cross-border transactions, unsolicited U.S. and non-U.S. acquisitions and private equity transactions. He is consistently recognized as a leading adviser to companies on their most high-profile and strategically significant matters. His work spans a broad range of industries, including energy, aviation, food and beverage, and technology.
About the Mergers and Acquisitions Practice Group
Gibson Dunn’s M&A Practice Group is an international leader in mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, spin-offs, proxy contests and joint ventures. The firm’s M&A capabilities are worldwide, as its combination of lawyers throughout the network of 21 offices in all major financial centers allows it to handle the most complex cross-border deals effectively and efficiently.
Industry rankings regularly recognize Gibson Dunn as one of the world’s top M&A firms. Chambers USA, which consistently lists Gibson Dunn as among “The Elite” nationwide for corporate/M&A, has noted that the firm “is frequently enlisted on some of the most significant transactions in the market.”
The firm’s M&A clients include public and private companies, ranging from Fortune 100 and multinational corporations to smaller companies, private equity firms, boards of directors and special committees, selling shareholders, management teams, and financial advisors. Clients also regularly enlist Gibson Dunn to provide advice regarding takeover preparedness and the implementation of defensive measures. The firm’s Hostile M&A and Shareholder Activism practices are some of the most well-respected in the world.